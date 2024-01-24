Brian Blouin Appointed to Executive Committee of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Supply Chain & Operations Forum

The MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Supply Chain & Operations Forum announced the appointment of Brian Blouin, Group Leader – Supply Chain Management at Schaeffler Group USA, Inc., as its newest Executive Committee member.

In his role, Blouin will serve as a representative of the general membership of the council, actively contributing to the development of solutions to industry issues. Executive Committee members play a crucial role in promoting the benefits of the Forum to both new and existing members.

The Supply Chain & Operations Forum (SCO Forum) serves as a vital venue for members to learn about and discuss challenges related