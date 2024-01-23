CollisionWeek

OnStar Insurance to Rebrand as General Motors Insurance

GM Financial announced its OnStar Insurance brand will be renamed General Motors Insurance.

“Shifting to the GM Insurance name and branding will drive increased product awareness and understanding among GM customers and allows us to better reach these customers at key milestones in the vehicle ownership life cycle, ultimately providing an auto insurance product that is safer, smarter and more personalized,” said Andrew Rose, President of GM Insurance and Executive Vice President at GM Financial. “Transitioning to GM Insurance also establishes stronger alignment with General Motors’ core strategies and operations, allowing us to realize further enterprisewide synergies.”

GM Insurance is

