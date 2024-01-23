CollisionWeek

Length of Rental Down 1 Day in Fourth Quarter of 2023 Compared to Previous Year

Overall length of rental (LOR) for collision-related rentals in Q4 2023 was 17.7 days, a one-day decline from Q4 2022 according to the latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. In Q4 2022, LOR (18.7 days) was up one-half day from Q4 2021, so the trend of declining year-over-year LOR we’ve been tracking since Q2 2023 continues. Compared to Q4 2021, LOR is up 0.7 days.

Colorado had the highest LOR at 20.9 days, a 0.3- day increase from Q4 2022. West Virginia, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New Mexico, and Kentucky were the next highest, respectively, all with an LOR of 20 days

