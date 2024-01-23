Length of Rental Down 1 Day in Fourth Quarter of 2023 Compared to Previous Year

Overall length of rental (LOR) for collision-related rentals in Q4 2023 was 17.7 days, a one-day decline from Q4 2022 according to the latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. In Q4 2022, LOR (18.7 days) was up one-half day from Q4 2021, so the trend of declining year-over-year LOR we’ve been tracking since Q2 2023 continues. Compared to Q4 2021, LOR is up 0.7 days.
Colorado had the highest LOR at 20.9 days, a 0.3- day increase from Q4 2022. West Virginia, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New Mexico, and Kentucky were the next highest, respectively, all with an LOR of 20 days
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.