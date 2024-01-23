Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Facility to Network in South Wales

Fix Auto UK announced the expansion of its network in South Wales with the appointment of Select Accident Repair Centre which will now operate as Fix Auto Neath.
Founded by Kevin Joseph and Kevin Davies, the duo signed papers to join the network shortly before Christmas following a period of major investment which also involved relocating to a new site in preparation for what they believe to be the “next chapter” since forming their business seven years ago.
As Franchise Partners, joining
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.