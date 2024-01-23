CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Facility to Network in South Wales

Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Facility to Network in South Wales

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK announced the expansion of its network in South Wales with the appointment of Select Accident Repair Centre which will now operate as Fix Auto Neath.

(L-R) Kevin Joseph and Kevin Davies with Fix Auto UK’s Business Development and Supplier Relations Manager Martin Willis.

Founded by Kevin Joseph and Kevin Davies, the duo signed papers to join the network shortly before Christmas following a period of major investment which also involved relocating to a new site in preparation for what they believe to be the “next chapter” since forming their business seven years ago.

As Franchise Partners, joining

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey