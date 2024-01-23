European Automotive Supplier, Service and Repair Associations Call for Action on Vehicle Data Legislation

A group of 10 associations and representatives of independent automotive service and repair providers have called on European Union President von der Leyen and the College of Commissioners to deliver sector-specific legislation on access to vehicle data. Together the 10 groups represent 80% of the European automotive economy and include the continent’s automotive parts suppliers and distributors, workshops and their technology suppliers, mobility services companies, the insurance industry and consumers.

According to the group, vehicle manufacturers’ quasi-monopoly control of vehicle data is impeding the development of services that independent service providers could offer. This limits service innovation and competition, restricting