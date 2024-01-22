Morgan Automotive Group Acquires South Motors and Vista Motors

Acquisition includes two collision repair centers in Florida.

Haig Partners LLC, the buy-sell advisory firm to auto, heavy truck and RV dealers in the U.S., announced it served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Miami-based South Motors/Vista Motors on the sale of its nine dealerships and two collision centers to Morgan Automotive Group.

South Motors consists of South Motors BMW, South Motors MINI, South Motors Honda, South Motors Infiniti, South Motors VW and a collision center. Vista Motors consists of Vista BMW of Coconut Creek and its satellite location Vista BMW of Pompano Beach, Vista MINI of Coconut Creek, Vista