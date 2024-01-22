Lawson Products Acquires Emergent Safety Supply

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)(DSG) today announced that its operating company, Lawson Products, completed the acquisition of Safety Supply Illinois LLC, that does business as Emergent Safety Supply (ESS), a national distributor of safety products based near Chicago in Batavia, IL.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of ESS,” said Cesar Lanuza, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lawson Products. “ESS is a leader in the safety products and services market, and this acquisition accelerates Lawson’s safety product expansion plans to better serve customers in all of our end markets. ESS expands Lawson’s safety product offering by over four