CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS Approved by Nissan and Infiniti

Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS Approved by Nissan and Infiniti

By Leave a Comment

Hunter Engineering announced that Ultimate ADAS , its system for eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, has been approved for use by Nissan and Infiniti dealerships.

Honda and Acura had approved use for their dealerships earlier in 2023.

“It’s named Ultimate ADAS  for a reason,” says Ryan Gerber, Hunter product specialist, ADAS. “It’s the fastest and most precise ADAS calibration system available.”

Ultimate ADAS  combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with an efficient and easy-to-use guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage. Gimbal-mounted lasers are the key component, replacing the inexact guesswork of strings, plumb bobs and tape

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey