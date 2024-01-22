Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS Approved by Nissan and Infiniti

Hunter Engineering announced that Ultimate ADAS , its system for eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, has been approved for use by Nissan and Infiniti dealerships.

Honda and Acura had approved use for their dealerships earlier in 2023.

“It’s named Ultimate ADAS for a reason,” says Ryan Gerber, Hunter product specialist, ADAS. “It’s the fastest and most precise ADAS calibration system available.”

Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with an efficient and easy-to-use guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage. Gimbal-mounted lasers are the key component, replacing the inexact guesswork of strings, plumb bobs and tape