Bodywork Bowl Competition Returns to Northeast Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) announced that the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, taking place March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., will once again host the fun and friendly Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition all weekend long, allowing technicians to show off their skills for a chance to win amazing prizes!

According to the association, last year’s