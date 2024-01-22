BASF Replaces its Traditional Certification Process with Blended Learning

BASF announced a new blended learning approach to its certification process in place of two-day in-person training.

Until today, the BASF certification process involved a two-day mandatory training where attendees completed in person classroom learning and hands-on training to ensure customer success. To reduce travel expenses and time away from the shop floor, BASF has converted one day of in-class instruction to online training hosted in its Learning University. This blended learning approach allows customers to start training whenever and wherever they are and still benefit from the face-to-face portion of the certification process.

The online learning portion of the