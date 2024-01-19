NABC Recycled Rides Program Gift Vehicles to Three Veterans and Single Mother in Palm Springs

On Wednesday, January 16, three Palm Springs-area veterans and a single mother were presented with refurbished donated vehicles, gifts certain to have an impact on the lives of these individuals in need.

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program, working with vehicle donors Allstate, the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club of Southern California, Hertz and collision repair partners Fix Auto Cathedral City, Fix Auto Palm Springs Seidner’s Collision of Fontana and Loma Linda, who refurbished the vehicles to like new condition.

The presentation was held at the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser Presented by Hertz at