January 24 Webinar Highlights Automotive Scholarship Opportunities

The ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, January 24 at 4:00 p.m. (EST) entitled An Industry Discussion on Scholarships to share available scholarship opportunities with instructors, employers, parents and the more than 100,000 students enrolled in ASE-accredited programs.

Many organizations in the automotive service industry help with financial support for students and schools, offering thousands of dollars in scholarships, grants and loan forgiveness each year. In the free webinar, representatives from the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), Garage Gurus, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, Noregon Systems, Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), Steve Johnson Racing and the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) Scholarship Central will share details about the funding opportunities available, many of which go unclaimed each year.

In addition, April Lausch, manager of Faulkner Collison Center in Lancaster, Pa. will share her experience with scholarships from an employer’s point of view. Last year, Lausch attended the webinar and two of her entry-level employees completed the applications and they both were awarded scholarships. Lausch will speak on the importance of encouraging young people to apply.

The Foundation strongly encourages all interested parties to not only join this webinar but share the webinar link with promising tech students.

More information and registration are available online.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who register in advance but miss the live webinar may view a recorded session.