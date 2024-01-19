Ford Reducing F-150 Lightning Production, Increasing Capacity for Bronco and Ranger

Ford Motor Company announced plans to create nearly 900 new jobs as part of a new third crew at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne to meet demand for the popular Bronco and Bronco Raptor and the all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor.
Ford is reducing production of F-150 Lightning, the top-selling electric pickup in the U.S., to achieve the optimal balance of production, sales growth
