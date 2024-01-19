CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ford Reducing F-150 Lightning Production, Increasing Capacity for Bronco and Ranger

Ford Reducing F-150 Lightning Production, Increasing Capacity for Bronco and Ranger

By Leave a Comment

Ford Motor Company announced plans to create nearly 900 new jobs as part of a new third crew at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne to meet demand for the popular Bronco and Bronco Raptor and the all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor.

Ford will create nearly 900 new jobs and add a third crew at Michigan Assembly Plant to increase production of the popular Bronco and Bronco Raptor sport-utility vehicles and the all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor pickups.

Ford is reducing production of F-150 Lightning, the top-selling electric pickup in the U.S., to achieve the optimal balance of production, sales growth

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey