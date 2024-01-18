New ASE Leadership, Board Members in Place

The recent leadership transition at the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is complete, and the new ASE officers and board members have begun their terms.

As of January 1, Dave Johnson officially took on the role of ASE president and CEO. He replaces Tim Zilke, who retired from ASE on Dec. 31 after a 30-plus year career at ASE. In addition, Donna Wagner now serves as vice president of industry and media relations for ASE after a stint as assistant vice president of the ASE Education Foundation. She took over from Trish Serratore who also retired