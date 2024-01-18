CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / New ASE Leadership, Board Members in Place

New ASE Leadership, Board Members in Place

By Leave a Comment

The recent leadership transition at the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is complete, and the new ASE officers and board members have begun their terms.

Dave Johnson

As of January 1, Dave Johnson officially took on the role of ASE president and CEO. He replaces Tim Zilke, who retired from ASE on Dec. 31 after a 30-plus year career at ASE.  In addition, Donna Wagner now serves as vice president of industry and media relations for ASE after a stint as assistant vice president of the ASE Education Foundation. She took over from Trish Serratore who also retired

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey