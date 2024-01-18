IBIS Worldwide Announces July 23-24 IBIS Australia Conference

IBIS Worldwide announced its IBIS Australia 2024 conference will take place on July 23-24 at the prestigious Four Seasons Sydney, located at 199 George Street in Sydney, Australia. This event marks a significant milestone in IBIS’s ongoing commitment to extending its reach and fostering innovation globally.

The conference will commence with a welcome drinks reception on July 23, followed by a full day of engaging sessions and networking opportunities on July 24.

Jason Moseley, CEO of IBIS Worldwide, stated, “We are thrilled to bring the IBIS experience back to Australia. Our mission has always been to take innovation and insights