Fenix Parts Acquires Stafford’s Auto Parts

Fenix Parts announced today it has completed its acquisition of the assets of Stafford’s Auto Parts in Montgomery, Ill.

Stafford’s is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the Chicago market. This is Fenix Parts’ seventh acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 25 full-service and 5 self-service locations.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Stafford’s and excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This acquisition continues our Midwest footprint expansion westward and leverages our existing distribution network. With a location servicing the