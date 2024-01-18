BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Vehicle Lift Concept

BendPak announced a new two-post lift design that features two sets of arms: triple-telescoping swing arms plus all-new integrated lift-assist arms.

Octa-Flex offers all the functionality of a traditional two-post lift, while enabling technicians to do things they could only dream of in the past, like tackle cab-off repairs without the help of additional component-handling equipment or a second tech. While the primary lift arms hold the vehicle, the unique Octa-Flex lift-assist arms can be used to help safely and ergonomically lift and maneuver heavy vehicle components like EV battery packs, drivetrains, tires, and wheel assemblies with precision, ensuring seamless