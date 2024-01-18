Americans Bought Nearly 1.2 Million Electric Vehicles in 2023

According to latest Kelley Blue Book data, EV sales were at record levels.

A record-breaking nearly 1.2 million U.S. vehicle buyers chose to go electric last year, according to the latest data from Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company. Electric vehicles (EVs) represent the fastest-growing car sales category, holding a 7.6% share of the total U.S. vehicle market in 2023, up from 5.9% in 2022.

Overall, U.S. new light vehicle sales were over 15.4 million in 2023.

Specifically, in Q4 2023, EV sales hit a record for both volume and market share, with sales reaching 52% higher than in