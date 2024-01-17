MEMA Announces Retirement of Ann Wilson and Appointment of Ana Meuwissen to Lead Government Affairs

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, (MEMA) today announced significant organizational changes as it prepares for the future. Ann Wilson, a stalwart of the industry, a member of the Automotive Hall of Fame, and a leading voice in Washington D.C. advocating for the supplier industry for over two decades, has announced her retirement at the end of 2024.

“For more than 20 years, Ann Wilson has been a guiding light, expertly navigating the legislative and regulatory landscapes,” commented Bill Long, CEO, MEMA. “Her deep understanding of the needs of the vehicle supplier community and her exceptional leadership have left an indelible