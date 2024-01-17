American Family’s Westrate Elected Chair of IIHS Board of Directors

Bill Westrate, chair and chief executive officer of American Family Insurance, has been elected chair of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Board of Directors for 2024. Westrate takes over from Scott Wesley Ziegler, who is retiring from Progressive Insurance, where he was general manager of personal lines.

“IIHS exemplifies the collective power and impact of the insurance industry to reduce the risk of injury and save lives,” Westrate said, “It is an honor to