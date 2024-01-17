1Collision Rebrands as CSN Collision

Announces new U.S. locations.

The 1Collision Network announced its rebranding as CSN Collision, signifying a strategic evolution in the company’s journey. The rebranding positions CSN Collision to tap into its parent company’s global resources and expertise, strengthening its role in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

CSN Collision Centres and 1Collision announced they were merging in July 2020.

CSN Collision had a record year of growth in 2023, affiliating with multiple new locations in the US. Notable additions in December 2023 include Collision Tech Inc. in El Cajon, Calif.; Westgate Collision Center in Peoria, Ariz.; California Collision Factory in San