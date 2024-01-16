CollisionWeek

New Texas Greenfield Collision Repair Center is Joe Hudson’s 200th Location

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced its newest greenfield location in Princeton, Texas is its 200th location.

Joe Hudson's Collision CenterCEO Brant Wilson said, “Our relentless pursuit of growth is anchored in a disciplined strategy. We strategically target value-accretive locations within and adjacent to our core markets to ensure we can provide the oversight and excellence our customers expect.”

Wendy Patrick, Chief Administrative Officer, underscores Joe Hudson’s steadfast commitment to assembling a stellar team for the greenfield location, saying, “As we reach our 200-location milestone, our focus extends to proper staffing. At Princeton, we’re dedicated to building a team of exceptional technicians and associates,

