CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Acquires 3 Collision Repair Centers in Arizona

Classic Acquires 3 Collision Repair Centers in Arizona

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Painters Collision Centers in Apache Junction, Chandler, and Queen Creek, AZ.

Classic Collision Inc. logo“Our reputation was built on a foundation of quality repairs and unparalleled customer service, and we believe Classic Collision is the right organization to keep our foundation intact,” stated James Huard, former owner of Painters Collision Centers.

“Painters Collision Centers has been the top performer in the Greater Phoenix area, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we expand our presence in Arizona,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey