Classic Acquires 3 Collision Repair Centers in Arizona

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Painters Collision Centers in Apache Junction, Chandler, and Queen Creek, AZ.

“Our reputation was built on a foundation of quality repairs and unparalleled customer service, and we believe Classic Collision is the right organization to keep our foundation intact,” stated James Huard, former owner of Painters Collision Centers.

“Painters Collision Centers has been the top performer in the Greater Phoenix area, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Classic family as we expand our presence in Arizona,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.