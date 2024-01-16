CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Kicked Off 2024 Meeting Series January 10 with Education and Fun at TOPGOLF

AASP/NJ Kicked Off 2024 Meeting Series January 10 with Education and Fun at TOPGOLF

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) brought their “A” game by hosting a fun and informative night at TOPGOLF in Edison, N.J. on January 10 that brought out over 50 automotive repair professionals for the association’s first membership event of the year.

AASP/NJ President Ken Miller addresses attendees at the January 10 AASP/NJ membership event.

The evening kicked off with a discussion led by AASP/NJ President Ken Miller and Collision Chairman Jerry McNee who set out to continue with their series of presentations designed to provide collision repair professionals with valuable resources and information to help

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey