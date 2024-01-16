AASP/NJ Kicked Off 2024 Meeting Series January 10 with Education and Fun at TOPGOLF

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) brought their “A” game by hosting a fun and informative night at TOPGOLF in Edison, N.J. on January 10 that brought out over 50 automotive repair professionals for the association’s first membership event of the year.

The evening kicked off with a discussion led by AASP/NJ President Ken Miller and Collision Chairman Jerry McNee who set out to continue with their series of presentations designed to provide collision repair professionals with valuable resources and information to help