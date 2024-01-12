Washington State Right to Appraisal Bill Scheduled for Public Hearing January 16

Legislation would require auto insurance policies to include a provision for an appraisal process to resolve disputes.

Legislation before the Washington State House of Representatives that would require insurance policies issued after January 1, 2025 to include a provision for a right to appraisal to resolve disputes over the cost of claims is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday, January 16.

Washington House Bill 2011 (HB 2011) would add two new sections to Chapter 48.18 of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) that would provide both an insured and the insurance company the ability to invoke an appraisal process to resolve