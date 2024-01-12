House of Kolor Introduces New Color Shifting Technology

House of Kolor has introduced new color-shifting technology that creates an instantaneous shift in color without a gray area or mottling in between colors.

New Kameleon FX packs, which are part of the Shimrin2 paint system, contain pearls tightly controlled in thickness, creating uniquely clean effects when applied in layers over black paint.

“Color-shifting paint has been around since the 1990s, but this new technology creates an intense, exceptionally clean transition between colors that is entirely unprecedented in the automotive industry,” said Brian Lewis, Global Product Manager for House of Kolor, which is owned by Sherwin-Williams. “We hope to generate a lot of enthusiasm for the new offering among our House of Kolor fans – especially when it comes to the new Black to Red Kameleon FX pack.”

The other new Kameleon FX packs are older colors that were re-engineered with the new technology: Red to Gold, Green to Purple, Cyan to Purple, and Blue to Red. They are applied in three coats over a black basecoat.

The new Kameleon FX packs come in a liquid form that can be mixed into the House of Kolor Trans Nebulae and then applied in varying coats over a black basecoat. The packs can also be poured into House of Kolor Karrier Bases with a multitude of possible effects.

“At this point, the painter is into experimental territory,” said Lewis. “By pouring this new color into our Karrier Bases, we have created 138 possible color combinations. This is a new frontier for those seeking new and unique color-shifting combinations.”