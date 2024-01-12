Doan Group Announces Launch of Woman-Owned Franchise Group in Alabama

The Doan Group, a boutique national provider of auto, specialty vehicle and equipment, and property appraisal and adjusting services, announced a new ownership team for its Alabama franchise.

The new franchise ownership group is a women-owned business, Doan’s first such franchise in its 43-year history. New owners Lee Goforth and Michelle Petereit bring nearly 50 years of collective insurance appraisal industry experience and leadership to every claim their Alabama office will handle.

Goforth’s 25 years of experience includes current ownership positions with Doan’s franchises in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Petereit brings more than 20 years of industry experience,