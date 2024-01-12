CollisionWeek

DataTouch Launches VINAnonymize to Prevent Collision Repair Estimate Data Appearing in VIN Reporting Services

DataTouch LLC announces the launch of VINAnonymize, a new technology that prevents collision repair estimate information from being used by vehicle identification number (VIN) reporting services such as CARFAX and AutoCheck.

DataTouch designed the technology to allow a shop user to anonymize a VIN and help protect customers’ personally identifiable information (PII).

“Many times, after creating an estimate, a customer’s vehicle repair information shows up on a vehicle history reporting site, like CARFAX, and the customer blames the body shop or dealer,” said Pete Tagliapietra, managing director of DataTouch. “The owner of the data should have the choice whether or

