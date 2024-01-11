Mike Fiato Named EVP and Chief Claims Officer at Allstate

Fiato will oversee the strategic and operational direction of the Claims organization at the fourth largest auto insurer in the U.S.
Allstate announced yesterday that Mike Fiato will join the company as executive vice president and chief claims officer, effective January 22. Fiato will oversee the strategic and operational direction of the Claims organization, which employs more than 16,000 employees globally and handles over 6.5 million claims annually.
Fiato joins Allstate with more than 32 years of industry experience. Most recently, he served as
