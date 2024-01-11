Insurify Predicts Car Insurance Costs to Increase 7% to $2,160 in 2024

After a year of rate hikes in 2023, car insurance prices will continue to increase well into 2024 but at a slower pace than last year, according to Insurify’s latest Insuring the American Driver report.

Data sourced directly from Insurify, America’s top-rated insurance comparison platform, showed the average cost for a full-coverage car insurance policy rose to $2,019 last year — a shocking 24% increase — as insurance companies grappled with profitability amid supply chain issues and climate change.

The report predicts a decrease in the intensity of price hikes in 2024, with a projected 7% increase and abatement in