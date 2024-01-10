SATA Acquires Dan-Am Company

SATA GmbH & Co. KG announced that the acquisition of Dan-Am Company in Spring Valley, Minnesota by SATA USA Inc., its US-based subsidiary.

“We are excited about this new chapter in the history of both Dan-Am and SATA. This acquisition will allow us to continue to provide our industry partners and customers in the USA and Puerto Rico with the best equipment and outstanding service they know and love from SATA and Dan-Am now and, in the future,” said Mike Carlos Wolf, CSO of SATA GmbH & Co. KG.

The acquisition of Dan-Am Company, a renowned company with a long