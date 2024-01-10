CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Company with 3 Locations in New England

Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Company with 3 Locations in New England

By Leave a Comment

Safelite Group announced the acquisition of the auto glass assets of New Hampshire-based Thompson Auto Glass. The transaction was completed on Friday, January 5.

Safelite Group logo“Today is an exciting day in New England,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo. “We’re privileged to be trusted with carrying on Thompson Auto Glass’s great local reputation for quality work and memorable customer service. All of us on the Safelite team are thrilled to serve the communities that Thompson has called home since 2019.”

Thompson Auto Glass is a well-known New England service brand with three locations in Windham, New Hampshire; Brockton, Massachusetts and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey