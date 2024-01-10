Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Company with 3 Locations in New England

Safelite Group announced the acquisition of the auto glass assets of New Hampshire-based Thompson Auto Glass. The transaction was completed on Friday, January 5.

“Today is an exciting day in New England,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo. “We’re privileged to be trusted with carrying on Thompson Auto Glass’s great local reputation for quality work and memorable customer service. All of us on the Safelite team are thrilled to serve the communities that Thompson has called home since 2019.”

Thompson Auto Glass is a well-known New England service brand with three locations in Windham, New Hampshire; Brockton, Massachusetts and