Record 1.2 Million EVs Were Sold in the U.S. in 2023

Tesla captured 55% of the U.S. EV market last year.

A record 1.2 million U.S. vehicle buyers chose to go electric last year, according to estimates from Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company. More specifically, 1,189,051 new electric vehicles (EVs) were put into service as the slow shift to an electrified future continued unabated. In 2023, the EV share of the total U.S. vehicle market was 7.6%, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates. That is up from 5.9% in 2022.

EV sales in the fourth quarter set a record for both volume and share: 317,168 and 8.1%, respectively. And

