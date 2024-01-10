CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ford Pro Insure Expands Commercial Auto Insurance to Indiana and Wisconsin

Ford Pro Insure Expands Commercial Auto Insurance to Indiana and Wisconsin

By Leave a Comment

Insurance joins vehicles, software, charging, service and financing in the suite of products and services available to Ford Pro customers.

Ford Pro Insure commercial vehicle insurance is now available in Indiana and Wisconsin. With the addition of Indiana and Wisconsin, Ford Pro Insure is available in five states, including Arizona, Illinois and Tennessee

“There are nearly 1 million small businesses in Indiana and Wisconsin that make up more than 99 percent of total businesses in each of their states. The right commercial auto insurance can help them run efficient and productive fleets. Enter Ford Pro Insure,” said Craig Carrington, executive

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey