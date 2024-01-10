Collision Repair Industry Production Down Slightly in November Compared to Last Year

Year-to-date production up over 7% as production employees and total employment reach new records.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary November collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was down on a year-over-year basis and from the previous month.

Overall, both total collision repair industry employment in November and production employment was up 7.4% compared to November 2022.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number of production and non-supervisory workers