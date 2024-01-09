Used-Vehicle Values Fell Further in December

Values down 21% from all-time high reached in 2021.

Following a downward trend that began in the second half of the year, 2023 ended with the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index down 0.5% in December from November. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) dropped to 204.0, down 7.0% from the previous year, a larger decline than originally expected. Compared to the index peak in December 2021, used-vehicle values are down nearly 21%.

“December’s decline brought a volatile year to a close,” said Jeremy Robb, senior director of Economic and Industry Insights for Cox Automotive. “The spring bounce was much