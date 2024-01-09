Used-Vehicle Values Fell Further in December

Values down 21% from all-time high reached in 2021.
Following a downward trend that began in the second half of the year, 2023 ended with the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index down 0.5% in December from November. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) dropped to 204.0, down 7.0% from the previous year, a larger decline than originally expected. Compared to the index peak in December 2021, used-vehicle values are down nearly 21%.
“December’s decline brought a volatile year to a close,” said Jeremy Robb, senior director of Economic and Industry Insights for Cox Automotive. “The spring bounce was much
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.