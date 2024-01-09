CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Penske Completes Rybrook Acquisition in the United Kingdom

Penske Completes Rybrook Acquisition in the United Kingdom

By Leave a Comment

The Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Rybrook Group Limited consisting of 15 premium dealerships in the United Kingdom, including four BMW dealerships, four MINI dealerships, four Volvo dealerships, two Land Rover dealerships and one Porsche dealership.  Three of the BMW locations also retail BMW Motorrad motorcycles. The dealerships represent estimated annualized revenues of $1 billion.

Darren Edwards, CEO of the Company’s Sytner Group subsidiary in the U.K., said, “We are pleased to expand our brand footprint and increase our scale.  The Rybrook dealerships represent exceptional brands with a strong

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey