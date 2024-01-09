Penske Completes Rybrook Acquisition in the United Kingdom

The Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Rybrook Group Limited consisting of 15 premium dealerships in the United Kingdom, including four BMW dealerships, four MINI dealerships, four Volvo dealerships, two Land Rover dealerships and one Porsche dealership. Three of the BMW locations also retail BMW Motorrad motorcycles. The dealerships represent estimated annualized revenues of $1 billion.

Darren Edwards, CEO of the Company’s Sytner Group subsidiary in the U.K., said, “We are pleased to expand our brand footprint and increase our scale. The Rybrook dealerships represent exceptional brands with a strong