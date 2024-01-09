Enlyte’s 2024 Trends Report Addresses Top Challenges in the P&C Industry

To help insurance and automotive leaders improve their outcomes, Enlyte has issued its 2024 Enlytened Trends Report. The annual publication delivers valuable insights from renowned subject matter experts at Enlyte, the parent company of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry. In an extensive report covering a wide array of today’s most pressing issues, industry leaders present intelligence and predictions based on data-driven trends in collision and casualty markets.

“The rapid change and volatility we have been through in recent years has prepared us well for the transformational opportunities that lie ahead,” said Alex Sun, CEO of Enlyte. “With a unique view of data and claims activity across auto collision, casualty and workers’ comp, we feel our responsibility at Enlyte is to deliver industry leaders with insights offering a unique perspective.”

Using today’s data to forecast tomorrow’s issues, Enlytened ’24 authors deliver a thorough assessment of trends the industry is facing today along with strategies leaders can use when tackling difficult issues and meeting future goals. Enlytened’s eight chapters address issues P&C and collision repair leaders care about most.

Among these are: