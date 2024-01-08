Northeast Trade Show Headliners Announced

David Kindig, Mike Anderson, David Luehr and others to headline March event.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced some of the headline events for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show on March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Although the show is scheduled for March 15-17, attendees will also want to mark their calendars for March 14 since AASP/NJ is enhancing its educational offerings by adding a full-day “Know Your Numbers” workshop on Thursday with David Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions). The NORTHEAST 2024 educational slate will kick off early Friday morning with