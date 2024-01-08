CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Northeast Trade Show Headliners Announced

Northeast Trade Show Headliners Announced

By Leave a Comment

David Kindig, Mike Anderson, David Luehr and others to headline March event.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced some of the headline events for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show on March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Northeast Tradeshow logoAlthough the show is scheduled for March 15-17, attendees will also want to mark their calendars for March 14 since AASP/NJ is enhancing its educational offerings by adding a full-day “Know Your Numbers” workshop on Thursday with David Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions). The NORTHEAST 2024 educational slate will kick off early Friday morning with

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey