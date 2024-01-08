Northeast Trade Show Headliners Announced

David Kindig, Mike Anderson, David Luehr and others to headline March event.
The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced some of the headline events for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show on March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.
Although the show is scheduled for March 15-17, attendees will also want to mark their calendars for March 14 since AASP/NJ is enhancing its educational offerings by adding a full-day “Know Your Numbers” workshop on Thursday with David Luehr (Elite Body Shop Solutions). The NORTHEAST 2024 educational slate will kick off early Friday morning with
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.