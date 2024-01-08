CollisionWeek

Insurance Association Announces 2024 Advocacy Priorities

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) announces the association’s 2024 advocacy priorities, which focus on nine priority areas including addressing the drivers of auto insurance costs.

APCIA logoPriority areas include:

  • working to curb rampant legal system abuse;
  • supporting risk-based pricing and related rating and underwriting tools;
  • addressing innovation, regulatory modernization, insurance industry talent and economic empowerment;
  • catastrophe insurance challenges (including adoption of relevant recommendations from the federal Wildland Fire Mitigation & Management Commission Report);
  • ensuring the sustainability and soundness of the state-based workers compensation system;
  • protecting insurance contract certainty against legislative, regulatory, or judicial overreach;
  • addressing automobile insurance cost drivers;
