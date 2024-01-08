Applications Available for AASP-MN Automotive and Collision Repair Student Scholarships

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) will be awarding scholarships to select students enrolled in post-secondary automotive service or collision repair programs. Scholarship awards will $500 – $2,500 per student and can be applied towards tuition or tool purchases.

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled in a Minnesota-based ASE-accredited automotive program in the fall of 2024. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need, and written recommendations.

Applications can be downloaded from the Alliance’s website or submitted online.

Applications must be submitted electronically or postmarked no later than March 31.

Online submissions give students the opportunity to compete for several different awards, including those offered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship Committee and over 40 other automotive aftermarket organizations and companies. Specific requirements for each organization’s awards can be found at www.automotivescholarships.com.

The Education Fund was established in 2002 to provide financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs and raise awareness of career opportunities in the independent automotive service industry. Since that time, nearly $330,000 has been invested in student scholarships, SkillsUSA and automotive education programs throughout the state. In 2016, AASP-MN’s efforts to attract a future workforce expanded significantly with the creation of Minnesota Careers in Automotive Repair and Service (MNCARS), a statewide marketing and outreach initiative to encourage high school students to pursue an education and career in the automotive service and collision repair industry. Visit www.carcareers.org to learn more.