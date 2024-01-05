Shawn Broadfield Joins CrashBay as Board Advisor

CrashBay, the digital marketplace specializing in end-to-end collision repair solutions for fleets and insurance carriers, announced the appointment of Shawn Broadfield to its executive team in the role of board advisor.

John Harvey, CrashBay Founder & CEO, said, “We are thrilled to have Shawn join our team, his extensive experience as an insurance and collision executive offers a unique perspective that is rare to say the least.” Andrew Daniels, CrashBay Co-founder and President commented, “I consider Shawn to be a long-time mentor of mine who I admired