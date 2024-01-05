CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Oklahoma Auto Body Association Trade Show and Education Forum February 2-3

Oklahoma Auto Body Association Trade Show and Education Forum February 2-3

By Leave a Comment

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association (OKABA) is hosting its Trade Show and Education Forum February 2-3 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The event kicks off Friday evening, February 2 with a Vendor Social Event. Attendees can meet with their vendors and check out new equipment and ideas for the future of your shop.

To add to this vendor experience, the OKABA is making this a comedy late night feeling with nationally known comedian Billy D Washington (HBO Comedy Festivals, BET, and Last Comic Standing).

On Saturday, February 3, the Trade Show is open all day to facilitate

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey