Oklahoma Auto Body Association Trade Show and Education Forum February 2-3

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association (OKABA) is hosting its Trade Show and Education Forum February 2-3 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The event kicks off Friday evening, February 2 with a Vendor Social Event. Attendees can meet with their vendors and check out new equipment and ideas for the future of your shop.

To add to this vendor experience, the OKABA is making this a comedy late night feeling with nationally known comedian Billy D Washington (HBO Comedy Festivals, BET, and Last Comic Standing).

On Saturday, February 3, the Trade Show is open all day to facilitate