Mitchell’s Ryan Mandell to Detail Top Collision Industry Trends to Watch in 2024 During January 25 CIECA Webinar

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA Webinar, Top Collision Industry Trends to Watch in 2024, is scheduled for Thursday, January 25 at 2 p.m. (EST). The one-hour webinar will feature Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance for Mitchell International, Inc.

Mandell said that over the last several years, the collision industry has faced unprecedented challenges. During the live broadcast, he will discuss the most consequential trends affecting collision repairers, auto insurers and vehicle manufacturers.

Those trends include the impact of: