CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell’s Ryan Mandell to Detail Top Collision Industry Trends to Watch in 2024 During January 25 CIECA Webinar

Mitchell’s Ryan Mandell to Detail Top Collision Industry Trends to Watch in 2024 During January 25 CIECA Webinar

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA Webinar, Top Collision Industry Trends to Watch in 2024, is scheduled for Thursday, January 25 at 2 p.m. (EST). The one-hour webinar will feature Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance for Mitchell International, Inc.

Ryan Mandell

Mandell said that over the last several years, the collision industry has faced unprecedented challenges. During the live broadcast, he will discuss the most consequential trends affecting collision repairers, auto insurers and vehicle manufacturers.

Those trends include the impact of:

  • More trucks, SUVs and luxury automobiles on the road
  • Fluctuating vehicle
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey