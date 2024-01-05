ASE Education Foundation Announces New Board and Officers

The ASE Education Foundation recently announced the officers for its 2024 board of directors as well as new board members.

The new chair of the ASE Education Foundation is Joelle Pollak, co-founder of Promotive. Eric Kenar, manager, technician environment and service technical college for General Motors will serve as vice chair. Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive will serve as treasurer and Brian LaCroix, automotive instructor at Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education Center will hold the role of