Interest in EVs Increase for Next New Vehicle Purchase

J.D. Power reports mass market distribution strategies and infrastructure capacity to define EV adoption trends in 2024.

According to the January J.D. Power E-Vision Intelligence Report consumer interest in EVs is surging as attention turns to the new year, and the success of the next phase of EV adoption, when EVs move from early adopter novelty to mass market commodity, will largely be determined by the industry’s ability to navigate this complicated new marketplace.

This E-Vision Intelligence Report dives into key data points trending in each monthly EV Index update, along with other data points gathered from J.D. Power studies