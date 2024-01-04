GEICO Receives National Auto Body Council President’s Award

The National Auto Body Council announced recently that GEICO is the recipient of the 2023 NABC President’s Award, which formally recognizes the NABC member company that supports the vision of the National Auto Body Council through donation of their time and resources.
GEICO was selected by the NABC Board of Directors for its ongoing, strong support of the NABC and its programs, including milestones such as:
- Longtime Level One member of the National Auto Body Council
- Donated more than 700 vehicles to NABC Recycled Rides
- Contributed some 75 vehicles to NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E. ) training
- Active supporters
