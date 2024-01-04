Certified Collision Group Expands to Canada

The Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced in December the company has brought its business model of supporting independent collision repair facility operators to Canada.

“Now is the right time for CCG to enter this market,” said Marty Evans, CCG’s CEO. “This industry is constantly evolving, and we believe we have the tools, resources, and experienced team to help level the playing field for independent operators in Canada who are already committed to proper repairs and best-in-class customer service. These successful, independent operators desire an affiliate-friendly solution that allows them to compete by delivering significant value today and in the future.”